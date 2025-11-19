Black Panther Anniversary Special Celebrates Six Decades of the King of Wakanda

The landmark one-shot is set to feature a star-studded lineup of creators including Christopher Priest, Evan Narcisse, and Cody Ziglar.

This February, Marvel Comics will proudly pay tribute to T’Challa, one of its most groundbreaking super heroes, in the oversized one-shot Black Panther Anniversary Special #1. The comic celebrates 60 years of the Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda with brand-new, thrilling stories from a line-up of fan-favorite writers and artists who have helped define the character’s immense legacy.

What's Happening:

Black Panther Anniversary Special #1, hitting stands in February, will feature several stories highlighting T’Challa's enduring impact and lesser-known adventures.

Writer Evan Narcisse and artist George Jeanty bring back Kasper Cole, a former Black Panther. Cole serves as the framing device, searching for Wakanda’s exiled king and learning about some of T’Challa’s never-before-told adventures.

Cole will also visit the former Queen of Wakanda, Storm, in a tale by acclaimed Storm writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Eder Messias. Storm will share an intimate memory from her time by T’Challa’s side, recalling a time when their love was powerful enough to overcome any threat.

Cody Ziglar joins forces with veteran Black Panther artist Alitha E. Martinez for a team-up story featuring the brilliant Dr. Adam Brashear, Blue Marvel. Brashear recounts their time together in the super-team the Ultimates, revealing a valuable lesson T’Challa taught him about strength and leadership.

Superstar writer Christopher Priest, whose groundbreaking Black Panther run redefined the character for a new generation, returns with a surprising encounter between T’Challa and the Master of Magnetism, Magneto. The story is set during the time when Magneto ruled the mutant nation of Genosha, an African island nation near Wakanda.

Black Panther’s 60th anniversary coincides with an exciting new status quo for the King of Wakanda. T’Challa is currently trying to unite his kingdom in Black Panther: Intergalactic, a four-issue limited series by Victor La Valle and Stefano Nesi, which is scheduled to debut next month.

T’Challa will also team up with different heroes throughout February in a new line of variant covers by Marvel’s Stormbreakers, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Fans can preorder Black Panther Anniversary Special #1 at their local comic shop today, which features a striking cover by Mateus Manhanini.

T’Challa’s Comic Book Legacy:

T’Challa, the Black Panther, first appeared in Fantastic Four #52 in 1966, making him the first black superhero in mainstream American comic books.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character’s debut predated other iconic black heroes like Falcon and Luke Cage.

His introduction was a powerful moment, presenting a sovereign, scientific genius, and master combatant from the technologically advanced, fictional African nation of Wakanda.

While Lee and Kirby established the character, it was the creators who followed who deepened the character’s political, cultural, and emotional complexities.

In the late 1990s, writer Christopher Priest, who is returning for the anniversary special, launched a critically acclaimed run that introduced the fan-favorite character Kasper Cole, a biracial NYPD officer who steals T’Challa’s suit and becomes an unlikely Black Panther before transitioning into the White Tiger.

Priest’s run, known for its political intrigue, cutting satire, and non-linear storytelling, has been cited as a primary influence on the 2018 Black Panther film.

Other influential runs include those by Reginald Hudlin, who focused on T’Challa’s role as king and his marriage to Storm, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, who explored the political unrest and philosophy of Wakanda, creating the cosmic narrative of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, a concept now being revisited in the new Black Panther: Intergalactic limited series.

