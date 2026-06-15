A Stitch in Time: Citizen Debuts New Experiment 626 Pineapple Watch Ahead of 626 Day (Exclusive)

You probably don't want to take it surfing, though.

Just in time for 626 Day, Disney and Citizen have partnered to launch a fabulous new watch featuring everyone's favorite lovable blue alien — and Laughing Place has the exclusive reveal and "juicy" details.

What's Happening:

With 626 Day — the fan-fueled holiday celebrating Experiment 626, Stitch — just around the corner, Citizen has unveiled a new Stitch watch.

This timepiece will not only allow you to show off your Stitch fandom but also let you display the perfect touch of tropical flair for your summer style.

It features a gold-tone case and matching bracelet as well as a gorgeous blue watch face.

These design elements make it feel playful, polished, and chic all at the same time.

In other words, it's a fun statement piece for Disney style lovers.

Plus, it's got some island-inspired details, such as the pineapple icon in the "12 o'clock" position.

Moreover, if you look closely at the face, you'll see a background that calls to mind Stitch's favorite fruit.

The watch has a 29mm case and 3-hand movement.

It retails for $395.

You can find this new watch on CitizenWatch.com starting today (June 15).

And, of course, stay tuned for much more 626 Day fun in the days ahead!

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