D23 Brings the Twice Upon a Year Sale to The Walt Disney Studios Lot
Tickets for this shopping event will be available very soon.
D23 Members, Gold and General alike, will be able to participate in the Twice Upon a Year Sale next month at The Walt Disney Studios Lot.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Studio Store and The Walt Disney Company Store at the Burbank lot will be opening their doors to D23 Members next month for some additional savings.
- At the Disney Studio Store, take advantage of up to 50% savings on select Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars merchandise.
- At The Walt Disney Company Store, you will find deals up to 70% off on select styles plus some New Year exciting arrivals.
- Tickets cost $15 (+$3 Processing Fee) per ticket for both Gold and General Members.
- Tickets go on sale for Gold Members on Friday, December 19th at 10:00 a.m. PT, then one hour later at 11:00 a.m. for General Members at D23.com.
- Each ticket will come with a $15 voucher, good to redeem only at this sale on January 11th, 2026, at The Disney Studio Store only.
- D23 Gold and General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest for this event.
- D23 Members will be assigned shopping windows and will not be admitted to the shopping area outside of their confirmed window, or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
- The shopping windows on Sunday, January 11th are as follows:
- 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m. PT
- 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. PT
- 12 p.m.–1:30 p.m. PT
- 1:30 p.m.– 3 p.m. PT
- For more details and to purchase tickets, visit D23's official website.
