Darth Vader's Screen-Used Dueling Lightsaber from "The Empire Strikes Back" Is Going Up for Auction

Have you ever wanted to own a prop from the original Star Wars trilogy? While such items can be quite expensive, many fans would consider them “Holy Grails" for their collections. Case in point: Darth Vader’s dueling lightsaber hilt from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which is set to go up for auction this fall.

What’s happening:

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter today, a prop dueling lightsaber used by actor David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson as Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back will go up for auction this fall at Propstore

, and is expected to sell for 1 to 3 million dollars. THR notes that this is the only “hero" lightsaber prop from the original Star Wars trilogy to ever hit auction. Prior to the September auction, the saber will embark on a three-city press tour stopping in Beverly Hills, New York, and London this August alongside props from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Men In Black, and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

What they’re saying:

Propstore’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Alinger: “Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale. It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world."

