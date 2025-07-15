Lots More Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney-Licensed Convention Exclusives Will Be Available at SDCC 2025

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is just a little over a week away, and we’ve got your guide to many of the Disney-licensed convention exclusives that SDCC guests will be able to find around the Exhibit Hall floor.

In previous posts here at Laughing Place, we’ve already told you about Hasbro’s SDCC 2025 Star Wars exclusive (The Black Series Anakin Skywalker vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi duel) and RockLove’s Star Wars: Galactic Force collection customizable in Aurebesh. But let’s go through some other Comic-Con exclusives from licensees of The Walt Disney Company below.

Fisher-Price is offering this adorably inappropriate Deadpool Little People collection for $50.

KidRobot has a Donut Riot Punk Homer Simpson vinyl mini figure (price not listed).

Over at Loungefly you can grab a Fantastic Four Uniform Backpack ($100) or the Stitch Floral Unisex Hoodie (price not listed).

FiGPiN has a bunch of cool Disney-licensed offerings this year from the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, and even Kingdom Hearts (various prices).

Speaking of Marvel and Star Wars, there’s plenty more where that came from… such as these very cool collectibles from McFarlane Toys (prices not listed).

100% Soft has a very cute Galactus: Devourer of Worlds figure ($100), plus exclusive pins from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, and Thunderbolts*, and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($12 each).

How about these Star Wars toys from Beast Kingdom ($80-$90 each)?

Civil Regime is offering these highly stylized Star Wars t-shirts for $50 each.

These Marvel and Star Wars displayable dioramas from Fandrop are sure to catch some collectors’ eyes (prices not listed).

Geeki Tikis has a Coconut Goofy ($65), Coconut Baloo ($65), a four-pack of Star Wars coasters ($50), Star Wars exotic glassware ($65), a Millennium Falcon exotic t-shirt ($35), a Boba Fett Coco-Pal ($65), the AT-ST with Chewbacca Mini-Muglet (price TBD), and the Sarlacc Pit Punch Bowl (price TBD).

Hallmark has the Darth Nihilus ornament and Jawa vintage figure ornament - $30 each, plus a Darth Vader PXL8 enamel pin ($17).

Additional Star Wars exclusives can be found at SDCC 2025 from Denuo Novo (Darth Vader Premiere Helmet - $1000), Iron Studios (Darth Vader MiniCo - $45), Bandai (Darth Vader Tamagotchi Nano - price not listed), Jazwares (Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicle multipack - $100), POP Mart (stylized collectible figures - $20 each), Girls Crew (AT-AT Stud - $42 and Rebel Stud Set - $55), Displate (The Mandalorian & Grogu metal poster - $99), and Fantasy Flight Games (Star Wars: Unlimited 2025 convention exclusive - $100).

That’s it for now, but there’s always a chance more Disney-related exclusives might pop up before San Diego Comic-Con 2025 starts next week. If so, we’ll be sure to let you know about them right here at Laughing Place!

More SDCC 2025 News: