New Disney Adventure Merchandise Collection by Artist Danielle Tay Unveiled

An exclusive new line of merchandise celebrates the ship’s Singapore home port with vibrant, tropical flair.
Disney Cruise Line has announced a vibrant new collection of merchandise created exclusively for the Disney Adventure, the line's newest ship, featuring signature artwork by local Singaporean artist Danielle Tay.

  • The excitement for Disney Cruise Line’s arrival in Southeast Asia is building with the reveal of a brand-new, exclusive merchandise collection.
  • As part of a special series highlighting local talent, Singaporean artist Danielle Tay has created a signature art piece that will adorn an entire line of products.
  • The artwork captures the thrilling moment Captain Mickey Mouse and his friends arrive in tropical Singapore, the home port of the Disney Adventure.
  • Expect bright colors, lush florals like the iconic hibiscus, and a joyful, adventurous spirit.
  • Guests sailing on the Disney Adventure have exclusive access to this unique collection, which includes homeware, accessories, and collectibles inspired by Tay's design.

A Southeast Asian Voyage Awaits

  • The launch of this collection underscores Disney’s commitment to integrating local culture and artistry into the guest experience aboard the Disney Adventure.
  • The collection commemorates the ship’s arrival in Singapore.
  • The Disney Adventure marks a significant milestone for Disney Cruise Line, establishing its first-ever home port in Southeast Asia and opening up new itineraries for guests in the region.

About the Disney Adventure: A Dream Reimagined

  • The Disney Adventure has a unique history that sets it apart from the rest of the Disney fleet.
  • The vessel was originally partially constructed as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong, a cruise operator that filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.
  • In 2022, Disney Cruise Line purchased the unfinished vessel, seeing an opportunity to accelerate the expansion of its fleet. This was a notable move, as all previous Disney ships were designed and built from the ground up by Disney.
  • Imagineers are currently working to complete the ship in Germany, infusing the vessel with the signature magic, storytelling, and service Disney is known for.
  • Once completed, the 208,000-gross-ton ship is expected to have a capacity for approximately 6,000 passengers, making it the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

