Second Disney Store Limited Time Location Opens in Paramus, New Jersey
Specifically, you'll find this location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.
The brick and mortar mini-renaissance of the Disney Store is continuing, as a second Disney Store Limited Time location has opened in New Jersey.
What's Happening:
- Following the opening of the first Disney Store Limited Time location in Pittsburg, PA back in May, a second location has now opened in New Jersey.
- Specifically, you'll find this new location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ.
- As shared by NJ.com, a grand opening for the store was held today, September 3, at 4:00 p.m.
- Created in collaboration with Go! Retail Group, this particular location is expected to remain open through the busy holiday season.
- Guests will be able to find all the usual Disney merchandise found online at DisneyStore.com, in addition to some items created specifically for this location – like the shirt and tote bag below.
- The Disney Store Limited Time will be open six days a week, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store will be closed on Sundays.
- For a closer look at what's on the shelves of the first Disney Store Limited Time location in Pittsburgh, check out Tony's report.
- With these pop-up locations serving as a return to brick and mortar retail for Disney, Ben shared why he thinks we're due for a full-on Disney Store reboot.
More New Disney Merchandise:
- RE/DONE Celebrates 100 Years of the Hundred Acre Wood with New Winnie the Pooh Collection
- Walt Disney World Previews Merchandise for Upcoming 55th Anniversary
- This New Cinderella Doll Celebrates the Classic Character and Walt Disney World's 55th Anniversary
- New Athleisure Collection Brings Comfort and Style to Your Next Walt Disney World Trip
- Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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