Second Disney Store Limited Time Location Opens in Paramus, New Jersey

Specifically, you'll find this location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

The brick and mortar mini-renaissance of the Disney Store is continuing, as a second Disney Store Limited Time location has opened in New Jersey.

What's Happening:

Following the opening of the first Disney Store Limited Time location in Pittsburg, PA back in May, a second location has now opened in New Jersey.

Specifically, you'll find this new location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ.

As shared by NJ.com, a grand opening for the store was held today, September 3, at 4:00 p.m.

Created in collaboration with Go! Retail Group, this particular location is expected to remain open through the busy holiday season.

Guests will be able to find all the usual Disney merchandise found online at DisneyStore.com, in addition to some items created specifically for this location – like the shirt and tote bag below.

The Disney Store Limited Time will be open six days a week, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The store will be closed on Sundays.

For a closer look at what's on the shelves of the first Disney Store Limited Time location in Pittsburgh, check out Tony's report.

With these pop-up locations serving as a return to brick and mortar retail for Disney, Ben shared why he thinks we're due for a full-on Disney Store reboot.

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!