RE/DONE Celebrates 100 Years of the Hundred Acre Wood with New Winnie the Pooh Collection

This latest Disney collab from RE/DONE is both celebratory and stylish!

Disney's latest collaboration with sustainable designer brand RE/DONE takes us to the whimsical world of the Hundred Acre Wood.

What's Happening:

Following on from a three-part Mickey Mouse collab and even designs inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2, RE/DONE has launched their latest Disney collaboration.

This time, we're heading to the Hundred Acre Wood for some shirt designs inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

In celebration of the lovable bear's 100th anniversary this fall, the four-piece collection reimagines vintage-inspired wardrobe staples with artwork featuring Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, and Piglet.

The collection includes the Classic Tee Pooh Friends, 50s Boxy Tee Oh Bother, The Silly Bear Cardigan, and The Storybrook Crew.

Equal parts nostalgic and heartfelt, the styles offer a playful way to celebrate one of the world’s most enduring cultural icons.

The collection is now available to purchase at shopredone.com, with prices starting at $160.

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!