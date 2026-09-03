RE/DONE Celebrates 100 Years of the Hundred Acre Wood with New Winnie the Pooh Collection
This latest Disney collab from RE/DONE is both celebratory and stylish!
Disney's latest collaboration with sustainable designer brand RE/DONE takes us to the whimsical world of the Hundred Acre Wood.
What's Happening:
- Following on from a three-part Mickey Mouse collab and even designs inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2, RE/DONE has launched their latest Disney collaboration.
- This time, we're heading to the Hundred Acre Wood for some shirt designs inspired by Winnie the Pooh.
- In celebration of the lovable bear's 100th anniversary this fall, the four-piece collection reimagines vintage-inspired wardrobe staples with artwork featuring Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, and Piglet.
- The collection includes the Classic Tee Pooh Friends, 50s Boxy Tee Oh Bother, The Silly Bear Cardigan, and The Storybrook Crew.
- Equal parts nostalgic and heartfelt, the styles offer a playful way to celebrate one of the world’s most enduring cultural icons.
- The collection is now available to purchase at shopredone.com, with prices starting at $160.
Classic Tee Pooh Friend – $160
50s Boxy Tee Oh Bother – $160
The Silly Bear Cardigan – $495
The Storybook Crew – $550
More New Disney Merchandise:
- Gonzo the Great Stars in the Latest Collab Between The Muppets and Swiss Watchmaker Oris
- Walt Disney World Previews Merchandise for Upcoming 55th Anniversary
- This New Cinderella Doll Celebrates the Classic Character and Walt Disney World's 55th Anniversary
- New Athleisure Collection Brings Comfort and Style to Your Next Walt Disney World Trip
- Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2026
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com