Disney Store Offers Up to 40% Off Select Toys for Toy Tuesday
Looking to add some Disney magic to your toy collection? Today, October 27, Disney Store is celebrating Toy Tuesday with a one-day sale featuring discounts on select plush, dolls, action figures, play sets, and more.
Available exclusively through Disney Store, the promotion offers savings of up to 40% off select items, with prices starting at $9 across several toy categories. Today is a perfect day to start stocking up on gifts for the little one’s you’re shopping for this Holiday season.
Today’s deals include plush and stuffed animals starting at $9, dolls starting at $12, and play sets starting at $24. Select action figures are also included in the promotion, with prices reaching up to $32. Some sale items include:
Pluto Plush – Was $24.99; NOW $14.99
Minnie Mouse Urupocha-Chan Plush – Disney Store Japan – Was $16.99; NOW $10.19
Rapunzel Classic Doll – Was $19.99; NOW $11.99
Disney Princess Classic Doll Collection Gift Set – Was $149.99; NOW $89.99
Cinderella Castle Play Set – Walt Disney World – Was $99.99; NOW $79.99
Cars Bath Set – Was $29.99; NOW $17.99
Zootopia 2 Figure Set – Was $39.99; NOW $23.99
Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure – Was $39.99; NOW $31.99
Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – Was $37.99; NOW $22.79
Fans of Lilo & Stitch can also take advantage of a special offer on two beloved characters. Stitch or Angel medium plush toys are available for just $12 with any purchase.
The Toy Tuesday promotion is available today for one day only, so shoppers will want to browse the full selection before the deals end. Visit Disney Store to explore the toy assortment and find the latest offers.
More Disney Shopping News:
- Disneyland Announces Virtual Queue for November Kingdom Hearts Pin Release at Downtown Disney
- The Holiday Shop is Full of Festive Accessories, Apparel, and Collectibles!
- A Disney Hanukkah Gift Guide: Books, Latkes, Lightsabers, and More