Disney Store Offers Up to 40% Off Select Toys for Toy Tuesday

The one-day sale features plush starting at $9, dolls from $12, play sets from $24, and a special Stitch or Angel plush offer.

Looking to add some Disney magic to your toy collection? Today, October 27, Disney Store is celebrating Toy Tuesday with a one-day sale featuring discounts on select plush, dolls, action figures, play sets, and more.

Available exclusively through Disney Store, the promotion offers savings of up to 40% off select items, with prices starting at $9 across several toy categories. Today is a perfect day to start stocking up on gifts for the little one’s you’re shopping for this Holiday season.

Today’s deals include plush and stuffed animals starting at $9, dolls starting at $12, and play sets starting at $24. Select action figures are also included in the promotion, with prices reaching up to $32. Some sale items include:

Fans of Lilo & Stitch can also take advantage of a special offer on two beloved characters. Stitch or Angel medium plush toys are available for just $12 with any purchase.

The Toy Tuesday promotion is available today for one day only, so shoppers will want to browse the full selection before the deals end. Visit Disney Store to explore the toy assortment and find the latest offers.

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