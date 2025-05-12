Disney and Touchland Partner to Keep Hands Clean with New Mickey Mouse Mist Case
The Disney | Touchland Special Edition Set will be available online starting May 19th.
Thousands of people visit Disney Parks every day, and things can get dirty. Keep your hands clean with a new collaboration between Disney and Touchland, a brand that specializes in hand sanitizer mist.
What’s Happening:
- After previously teaming up for a collaboration in 2021, Disney and Touchland are once again partnering to launch the Disney | Touchland Special Edition Set.
- This bundle features Touchland’s fan-favorite Wild Watermelon Power Mist and a collectible Disney’s Mickey Mouse Mist Case.
- This set is designed to please both Disney lovers and beauty enthusiasts alike, with Touchland’s sleek hand sanitizer, scented with a juicy burst of watermelon, fuzzy peach, and jasmine petals.
- The custom silicone case features an outline of Mickey Mouse, finished with a zinc alloy keyring to allow you to attach this to a bag or your clothing.
- The Mickey Mouse Mist Case is made from 100% soft rubber silicone and fits any Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist 1FL OZ (30mL).
- Retailing for $20, the set will be available starting May 19th on Touchland.com, Amazon.com, and ULTA, with an in-park release at select Disney stores later this summer.
