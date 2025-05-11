Unique Vintage Now Offering “Lady and the Tramp” Collection Inspired by Disney’s Animated Classic

Whether out on the town or looking for the perfect outfit for your next Disney Bound these adorable styles are sure to do the trick!

Lifestyle brand Unique Vintage is celebrating the charm of Lady and the Tramp with a new collection of retro dresses, skirts, and cardigans that Disney fans will adore.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Unique Vintage has found a way to bring fashions of the past into the future, and they’re adding a touch of Disney magic to the lineup.

A new collection inspired by the animated classic Lady and the Tramp is now available online and dress and skirt styles to have you living your best 1940s-1950s life. Among the recently launched styles are: Swing Skirt Button Front Swing Dress Embroidered Cardigan Graphic T-Shirt Flare Dress

is now available online and dress and skirt styles to have you living your best 1940s-1950s life. Among the recently launched styles are: Unique Vintage is committed to inclusive sizing and all offerings in the Lady and the Tramp Collection are available in classic and plus sizes.

Collection are available in classic and plus sizes. The Lady and the Tramp Collection is available now at Unique Vintage

More Disney Shopping:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!