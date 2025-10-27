Take Your Favorite Method of Disney Transportation Home with New Collectible Medallions

Whether you love the Skyliner or a more serene boat ride, these new Walt Disney World collectible medallions are for you!

Show off your love of the various modes of transportation at the Walt Disney World Resort with a new collection of collectible medallions.

While on a trek around Walt Disney World hotels today, looking at some of the latest merchandise available, we spotted a new collectible medallion machine at the main Disney Skyliner station at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. Four medallions are available – one featuring Mickey, one of the Skyliner itself, one of the Friendship Boats that travel between EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a final one for the Sassagoula River Cruise, which takes guests from four hotels to Disney Springs and back.

The back side of the medallions feature the Disney Transportation logo, along with little icons representing the various modes of transport.

You can get one medallion for $6 or all four for $20, only at the Caribbean Beach Skyliner Station.

