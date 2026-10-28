Headless Horseman and Chernabog Unite in Final Disney Villains Novel from Serena Valentino, "Call of the Dead"

Serena Valentino brings her popular Disney Villains book series to a close with a dark new adventure featuring two of Disney’s most terrifying characters.

The Headless Horseman and Chernabog are coming together for a dark new Disney adventure in Call of the Dead: A Tale of Two Demons, the final installment in Serena Valentino’s popular Villains novel series.

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What's Happening:

Author Serena Valentino is bringing her bestselling Disney Villains series to a close with its 13th book, Call of the Dead: A Tale of Two Demons.

The new novel brings together two iconic Disney villains: the Headless Horseman from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad and Chernabog from Fantasia.

The story takes place in the Many Kingdoms, a world connecting the different stories featured in the Book of Fairy Tales. After awakening from a long sleep, Chernabog summons an army of the dead, including the Headless Horseman, as he attempts to take control of the Many Kingdoms.

However, the two villains have different motivations. While Chernabog seeks power, the Headless Horseman is determined to get revenge on an enemy from his past. The Odd Sisters and the Ladies of Light must work together to stop the growing threat, uncovering the dark histories of both villains and discovering what turned them into the terrifying figures they have become.

The 240-page novel is scheduled to be released on July 20, 2027, with a hardcover retail price of $19.99.

Call of the Dead: A Tale of Two Demons is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

Serena Valentino Disney Villains Series Reviews:

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