Disney's "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" and Ella+Mila Partners for a Supernatural Nail Polish Collection
If you're ready to embrace your inner zombie or vampire, look no further...
ella+mila has announced an exciting partnership with Disney’s ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. This new supernatural nail polish collection, available now, draws inspiration from the beloved Seabrook crew and their thrilling adventures in the latest film.
What's Happening:
- Fans can now shop three distinct bundles from the ella+mila x Disney ZOMBIES 4 collection:
Disney ZOMBIES Set ($28): - Pink - "Disney ZOMBIES Pink," Green - "Exceptional Zed, " Blue - "Luma Lens"
Seabrook Nail Care Set ($28): Base Coat - "All About the Base," Matte Top Coat - "Matte-ly in Love," Fast Drying Top Coat - "In a Rush"
Disney ZOMBIES Day & Night Set ($28): Black - "Nightfall Groove," Gold - "Daywalkers," Red - "Bloodfruit"
About ella+mila:
- Driven by a passion for vibrant colors and a commitment to healthy beauty, ella+mila aims to deliver fashion-forward lacquer without compromise. Their highly praised formula is a luxurious innovation, offering gel-like staying power without harmful chemicals.
- Key features of ella+mila nail polishes include:
- 17-Free Formula: Products are free from 17 harmful chemicals including Acetone, Formaldehyde, Phthalates (DBP), Toluene, and Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP/TPP).
- Chip-Resistant, Quick-Dry, and High-Shine: Designed for lasting wear and a brilliant finish.
- Cruelty-Free & Vegan: Certified by PeTA, ensuring no animal testing or animal-derived ingredients.
- Proudly Made in the USA: Reflecting a commitment to quality and ethical production.
Behind ZOMBIES 4:
- ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premiered on Disney Channel on July 10, 2025, and streamed on Disney+ the next day, July 11, 2025, as a Disney Channel Original Movie.
- The movie introduces two new monster groups, Daywalkers and Vampires, who are rivals competing for a dwindling supply of Blood Fruit.
- The story centers on Zed, Addison, Eliza, and Willa acting as camp counselors at Camp Rayburn to unite these factions, with a focus on the Romeo-and-Juliet-style romance between Daywalker Nova (Freya Skye) and Vampire Victor (Malachi Barton).
- ZOMBIES 4 features 13 original songs, with the first single, The Place To Be, released on May 2, 2025, and the second, Don’t Mess With Us, on June 13, 2025..
- Directed by Paul Hoen, the film began production in New Zealand in Spring 2024.
- You can also currently catch the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour — our watch our full video below:
