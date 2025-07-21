Disney's "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" and Ella+Mila Partners for a Supernatural Nail Polish Collection

If you're ready to embrace your inner zombie or vampire, look no further...

ella+mila has announced an exciting partnership with Disney’s ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. This new supernatural nail polish collection, available now, draws inspiration from the beloved Seabrook crew and their thrilling adventures in the latest film.

What's Happening:

Fans can now shop three distinct bundles from the ella+mila x Disney ZOMBIES 4 collection:

Disney ZOMBIES Set ($28): - Pink - "Disney ZOMBIES Pink," Green - "Exceptional Zed, " Blue - "Luma Lens"

Seabrook Nail Care Set ($28): Base Coat - "All About the Base," Matte Top Coat - "Matte-ly in Love," Fast Drying Top Coat - "In a Rush"

Disney ZOMBIES Day & Night Set ($28): Black - "Nightfall Groove," Gold - "Daywalkers," Red - "Bloodfruit"

About ella+mila:

Driven by a passion for vibrant colors and a commitment to healthy beauty, ella+mila aims to deliver fashion-forward lacquer without compromise. Their highly praised formula is a luxurious innovation, offering gel-like staying power without harmful chemicals.

Key features of ella+mila nail polishes include: 17-Free Formula: Products are free from 17 harmful chemicals including Acetone, Formaldehyde, Phthalates (DBP), Toluene, and Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP/TPP). Chip-Resistant, Quick-Dry, and High-Shine: Designed for lasting wear and a brilliant finish. Cruelty-Free & Vegan: Certified by PeTA, ensuring no animal testing or animal-derived ingredients. Proudly Made in the USA: Reflecting a commitment to quality and ethical production.



Behind ZOMBIES 4:

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premiered on Disney Channel on July 10, 2025, and streamed on Disney+ the next day, July 11, 2025, as a Disney Channel Original Movie.

premiered on Disney Channel on July 10, 2025, and streamed on Disney+ the next day, July 11, 2025, as a Disney Channel Original Movie. The movie introduces two new monster groups, Daywalkers and Vampires, who are rivals competing for a dwindling supply of Blood Fruit.

The story centers on Zed, Addison, Eliza, and Willa acting as camp counselors at Camp Rayburn to unite these factions, with a focus on the Romeo-and-Juliet-style romance between Daywalker Nova (Freya Skye) and Vampire Victor (Malachi Barton).

ZOMBIES 4 features 13 original songs, with the first single, The Place To Be , released on May 2, 2025, and the second, Don’t Mess With Us , on June 13, 2025..

features 13 original songs, with the first single, , released on May 2, 2025, and the second, , on June 13, 2025.. Directed by Paul Hoen, the film began production in New Zealand in Spring 2024.

You can also currently catch the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour — our watch our full video below:

More Zombies 4 News: