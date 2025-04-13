Disneyland Paris Sells Marcel Travel Posters

Available since last summer, these are an adorable dose of Disney for your home.

A trio of Marcel travel posters are for sale at Disneyland Paris and are the perfect bit of retro art for your home.

Released last year, these three posters highlight both individual parks, along with Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at the Walt Disney Studios.

They include Disneyland Paris’ Sleeping Beauty Castle…

…Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios entrance way (which is soon to be a hot commodity after the park name change)...

…and Walt Disney Studios’ Ratatouille area with Chez Remy and Gusteau’s.

All posters retail for 30€ and can be found around Disneyland Paris’ merchandise locations.

