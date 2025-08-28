New ESPN College GameDay T-Shirts Honor Lee Corso's Legendary Career

The new merchandise celebrates the iconic analyst's final "headgear pick" and his enduring legacy.
ESPN has released new College GameDay merchandise in honor of Lee Corso’s nearly four decades career.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has released a new line of t-shirts to commemorate the historic retirement of legendary College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, who will make his final on-air appearance on August 30, 2025.
  • The collection is a tribute to his 38-season career and his most beloved tradition: the headgear pick.

College GameDay Corso Character Tee ($40): This t-shirt features a caricature of Corso in a suit, waving, with his famous catchphrase, "Not So Fast My Friend!" and his signature underneath.

College GameDay Last Pick Brutus Tee ($40): The design features Corso, adorned in a scarf, wearing the Brutus the Buckeye mascot head.

College GameDay Thank You Lee Tee ($40): This black t-shirt features a photo montage of Lee Corso and the message “Thank you Lee."

A Legacy of Laughter, Passion, and a Little Bit of Brutus

  • Before he was a broadcaster, Corso was a successful college football coach for 15 years, leading programs at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois, as well as a season in the USFL.
  • When he joined ESPN in 1987 for the inaugural season of College GameDay, he brought a coach’s perspective combined with a natural showman's flair.
  • His most enduring contribution, the headgear pick, started in 1996 and quickly became a Saturday tradition.
  • It was fitting that his final pick was the Brutus the Buckeye head, a sentimental callback to his first-ever mascot head selection.
  • Over his career, Corso made 430 headgear picks, winning at a .665 clip.
  • His recovery from a 2009 stroke, which temporarily impacted his speech, demonstrated his unwavering resilience, a trait that endeared him to millions.

