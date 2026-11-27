Each of the 12 pins represents a different World Showcase country, plus Spaceship Earth.

Figment lovers and EPCOT purists got a fun pin drop today, the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The iconic purple dragon features on a new World Showcase mystery pin set.

Referred to as a reveal/conceal pin set, each box comes with one pin that is visible, and one that is hidden – offering a bit of mystery and a bit of certainty.

Six revealed pins and six concealed pins equal a total of 12 possible pins, as showcased on the side of the box. Each features Figment in a different World Showcase country, as well as Spaceship Earth.

Figment lovers – race over to EPCOT now to pick this new pin set up for yourself, retailing for $24.99.

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