Photos: Figment Features on New EPCOT World Showcase Mystery Pin Set
Each of the 12 pins represents a different World Showcase country, plus Spaceship Earth.
Figment lovers and EPCOT purists got a fun pin drop today, the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The iconic purple dragon features on a new World Showcase mystery pin set.
Referred to as a reveal/conceal pin set, each box comes with one pin that is visible, and one that is hidden – offering a bit of mystery and a bit of certainty.
Six revealed pins and six concealed pins equal a total of 12 possible pins, as showcased on the side of the box. Each features Figment in a different World Showcase country, as well as Spaceship Earth.
Figment lovers – race over to EPCOT now to pick this new pin set up for yourself, retailing for $24.99.
More Walt Disney World News:
- See what festive decor and entertainment awaits visitors to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- While the holidays may be among us at EPCOT, if you're looking for merchandise, there's slim pickins this year.
- Three holiday classics now add a festive flair to the mixtape at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Billie from Disney's Hexed has begun meeting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com