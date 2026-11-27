See how EPCOT is celebrating the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Today marks the beginning of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, filling the park with holiday fun, festive decorations, seasonal entertainment and some spirited additions to favorite attractions.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, taking place now through December 30, 2026, invites guests to celebrate and partake in holiday traditions from around the world. The festival includes special entertainment, decorations, and specialty kitchens spread throughout the park.

CommuniCore Hall

Over at CommuniCore Hall, guests can meet with Santa Claus, take the impressive Spaceship Earth gingerbread display, and enjoy some delicious cookies.

If you look closely on the impressive gingerbread version of Spaceship Earth, you'll see the countries of World Showcase represented.

Holiday Hearth at the Odyssey

The Odyssey pavilion used to be home to Santa Claus, but now, guests will find Santa Goofy here for the duration of the festival.

In addition to a selection of delicious treats, this is also where you can pick up this year's Figment Popcorn Bucket, who is wearing his "ugly" sweater. To pick one up, you must utilize Mobile Order.

Festival Decor

As with each festival, new displays can be seen in the usual locations throughout the park, including the entrance garden before you get to Spaceship Earth. Decor continues as you meander through the park, with banners in various colors reminding you that that festival is going on right now.

The park's main Christmas tree stands tall at the gateway to World Showcase.

As it does for each festival throughout the year, the Germany pavilion's train display has received some festive touches.

Familiar Christmas decorations have returned to the United Kingdom and France pavilions, amongst others.

Festival Entertainment

Over at The American Adventure, the Voices of Liberty are dressed as Dickens Carolers as they perform beautiful versions of perennial holiday favorites.

Between Morocco and France, you'll discover an entertaining celebration of Hanukkah, where a storyteller recounts traveling abroad to explore the diverse music and traditions of Hanukkah around the world.

At the Mexico pavilion, join the fun and pageantry of Las Posadas with dancers, piñatas and the music of Mariachi Cobre.

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