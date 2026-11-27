A cookie container and pins are all the holiday festival has to offer this year merchandise-wise.

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at EPCOT, as the International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2026. While usually, merchandise is a big part of any EPCOT festival, this year's selection is rather light in that department – with just a cookie tin and a selection of pins. Still, let's take a look at what is actually on offer.

A festive cookie tin with different Disney-inspired holiday imagery on the side serves as the perfect way to complete the Holiday Cookie Stroll without needing to eat them all in one day. You can pick one up for yourself for $27.99.

Speaking of the Holiday Cookie Stroll, Muppet fans are excited this year as Bean Bunny serves as the new mascot for the offering – which gives a free treat after guests purchase five different cookies from the various Holiday Kitchens.

The main event, merchandise-wise, is a selection of Festival of the Holidays pins, including two with Figment (both $24.99).

A series of holiday pins featuring Mickey and pals in the countries of World Showcase are available for $24.99 each.

A general Festival of the Holidays pin featuring Mickey and Minnie ($21.99) and a Passholder-exclusive pin ($24.99) are also available.

Guests can also pick up a special Festival of the Holidays Disney Gift Card wristband, offering a simpler way to purchase items from Holiday Kitchens.

Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition is back for 2026, which sees guests make their way throughout the park on a scavenger hunt looking for Olaf. Once finished (or claimed, rather), participants can return their card and receive a special prize – a series of plates featuring your favorite Frozen friends.

More on EPCOT's Festival of the Holidays: