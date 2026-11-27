Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Debuts with a Shockingly Small Amount of Merchandise
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at EPCOT, as the International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2026. While usually, merchandise is a big part of any EPCOT festival, this year's selection is rather light in that department – with just a cookie tin and a selection of pins. Still, let's take a look at what is actually on offer.
A festive cookie tin with different Disney-inspired holiday imagery on the side serves as the perfect way to complete the Holiday Cookie Stroll without needing to eat them all in one day. You can pick one up for yourself for $27.99.
Speaking of the Holiday Cookie Stroll, Muppet fans are excited this year as Bean Bunny serves as the new mascot for the offering – which gives a free treat after guests purchase five different cookies from the various Holiday Kitchens.
The main event, merchandise-wise, is a selection of Festival of the Holidays pins, including two with Figment (both $24.99).
A series of holiday pins featuring Mickey and pals in the countries of World Showcase are available for $24.99 each.
A general Festival of the Holidays pin featuring Mickey and Minnie ($21.99) and a Passholder-exclusive pin ($24.99) are also available.
Guests can also pick up a special Festival of the Holidays Disney Gift Card wristband, offering a simpler way to purchase items from Holiday Kitchens.
Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition is back for 2026, which sees guests make their way throughout the park on a scavenger hunt looking for Olaf. Once finished (or claimed, rather), participants can return their card and receive a special prize – a series of plates featuring your favorite Frozen friends.
More on EPCOT's Festival of the Holidays:
- EPCOT gets in the festive mood with the International Festival of the Holidays, running through Wednesday, December 30.
- The festival includes a number of returning favorites – from the Candlelight Processional, to Holiday Kitchens and Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses.
- Another attraction has received a new holiday overlay this year, as three holiday songs play aboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Figment fans and collectors will want to pick up the festive new Figment Popcorn Bucket.
- If you can't make it out to the festival, a new YouTube special narrated by Jordan Fisher highlights the festival's Holiday Storytellers.