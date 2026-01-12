New Star Wars Action Figures for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection Revealed During Hasbro's January 2026 FanStream

Some very exciting announcements today from A Galaxy Far, Far Away!

This morning, Hasbro Pulse held its first live Star Wars FanStream of 2026, and during the 35-minute session, the popular toy company revealed some exciting new action figures for The Vintage Collection and The Black Series. More details below!

Today's first reveal was a four-pack of Mos Eisley Cantina denizens for the 3 3/4-inch scale The Vintage Collection: Labria the Devaronian, Garindan the Kubaz, Chalmun the Wookiee, and Arleil Schous the Defel. Chalmun is especially exciting because he's never had an action figure produced before-- he's never appeared in live-action Star Wars media, but his appearance was designed by the legendary concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. Also, you may remember Arleil Schous as being the character whose tier was not funded during the HasLab Cantina campaign, and so it's great to have him included in this upcoming four-pack, which will become available for pre-order on Wednesday, January 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Next up, another reveal for an upcoming Star Wars Retro Collection six-pack: Princess Leia in her Ceremonial Outfit from A New Hope.

Moving on to The Black Series, Watto the Toydarian from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace will be joining the six-inch scale line. He comes with some cool accessories like his datapad and chance cube, plus two different sets of wings-- flying and stationary.

Taun We the Kaminoan from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones will also be joining The Black Series, along with her datapad as well.

Also joining The Black Series from Attack of the Clones is this Geonosian Warrior, which Hasbro intends as a troop-builder figure. Like Watto above, he includes a stand to pose him as though he's flying.

Pre-orders for these three prequel-era Black Series figures will begin this Wednesday, January 14th via Fan Channel and Amazon sources.

Today's final The Black Series reveal from Hasbro Pulse was Lord Starkiller from the hit 2008 video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, with six different lightsabers and alternate hands included. Pre-orders for this figure will begin on Wednesday, February 4th.

You can rewatch the full January 2026 Hasbro Pulse Star Wars FanStream in the YouTube video embedded below.

Watch Hasbro STAR WARS Fanstream | January 2026 | Hasbro Pulse:

