Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for Marvel Legends Vision & Scarlet Witch Two-Pack
The figure set is expected to ship this fall.
Pre-orders are now open for Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Series Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack, inspired by Marvel's Avengers: The Crossing comics.
What’s Happening:
- Last weekend, during San Diego Comic-Con, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the upcoming Marvel collectibles coming from Hasbro at the Hasbro Media Breakfast.
- And today, Hasbro announced on X that one of the highly anticipated sets is now available for pre-order.
- Now live on Hasbro Pulse, the Marvel Legends Series Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack retails for $55.99.
- The 6-inch-scale figures are inspired by Vision and Scarlet Witch's appearances in Avengers: The Crossing comics.
- Both figures feature premium comics-inspired sculpting and deco designed to capture their classic comic book looks.
- Vision includes two alternate hands and a non-removable plastic cape.
- Scarlet Witch comes with two alternate hands and three hex magic effect accessories for dynamic display options.
- Each figure features more than 20 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of poses.
- The set includes seven accessories in total between the two characters.
- The two-pack is packaged in a window box with comics-inspired artwork, making it suitable for both display and collectors who prefer to keep figures in the box.
- For those looking to pick up these bad boys, head to Hasbro Pulse to pre-order.
- The set is expected to ship around October 1st.
Read More Marvel: