Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for Marvel Legends Vision & Scarlet Witch Two-Pack

The figure set is expected to ship this fall.

Pre-orders are now open for Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Series Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack, inspired by Marvel's Avengers: The Crossing comics.

What’s Happening:

Last weekend, during San Diego Comic-Con, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the upcoming Marvel collectibles coming from Hasbro at the Hasbro Media Breakfast.

And today, Hasbro announced on X that one of the highly anticipated sets is now available for pre-order.

Now live on Hasbro Pulse, the Marvel Legends Series Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack retails for $55.99.

The 6-inch-scale figures are inspired by Vision and Scarlet Witch's appearances in Avengers: The Crossing comics.

Both figures feature premium comics-inspired sculpting and deco designed to capture their classic comic book looks.

Vision includes two alternate hands and a non-removable plastic cape.

Scarlet Witch comes with two alternate hands and three hex magic effect accessories for dynamic display options.

Each figure features more than 20 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of poses.

The set includes seven accessories in total between the two characters.

The two-pack is packaged in a window box with comics-inspired artwork, making it suitable for both display and collectors who prefer to keep figures in the box.

For those looking to pick up these bad boys, head to Hasbro Pulse to pre-order.

The set is expected to ship around October 1st.

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