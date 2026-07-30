Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for Marvel Legends Vision & Scarlet Witch Two-Pack

The figure set is expected to ship this fall.

Pre-orders are now open for Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Series Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack, inspired by Marvel's Avengers: The Crossing comics.

What’s Happening:

  • Last weekend, during San Diego Comic-Con, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the upcoming Marvel collectibles coming from Hasbro at the Hasbro Media Breakfast
  • And today, Hasbro announced on X that one of the highly anticipated sets is now available for pre-order. 

  • Now live on Hasbro Pulse, the Marvel Legends Series Vision & Scarlet Witch two-pack retails for $55.99.
  • The 6-inch-scale figures are inspired by Vision and Scarlet Witch's appearances in Avengers: The Crossing comics.
  • Both figures feature premium comics-inspired sculpting and deco designed to capture their classic comic book looks.
  • Vision includes two alternate hands and a non-removable plastic cape.
  • Scarlet Witch comes with two alternate hands and three hex magic effect accessories for dynamic display options.

  • Each figure features more than 20 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of poses.
  • The set includes seven accessories in total between the two characters.
  • The two-pack is packaged in a window box with comics-inspired artwork, making it suitable for both display and collectors who prefer to keep figures in the box.

  • For those looking to pick up these bad boys, head to Hasbro Pulse to pre-order. 
  • The set is expected to ship around October 1st. 

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber