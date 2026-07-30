MARVEL Future Fight Swings Into Action With Spider-Man: Brand New Day Update
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters tomorrow, July 31st
To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Netmarble has launched a content-packed update for MARVEL Future Fight.
What’s Happening:
- MARVEL Future Fight has received a major update inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, introducing new character content, gameplay additions, and limited-time events tied to the film.
- Spider-Man, Hulk, and Scorpion have all received new uniforms inspired by their appearances in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Scorpion can now advance to Tier-4, unlocking a new Striker Skill to further enhance his abilities in battle.
- Whiplash and Ulysses Klaue can now Awaken and Transcend Potential, giving both characters access to powerful new Awakened Skills.
- Players can take part in limited-time celebration events, including a 300 Crystal coupon, Welcome Back login rewards, missions, roulette, and a special Ranked Tournament offering additional in-game rewards.
- The update also introduces a new Timeline Quest, the Legend+ World Boss Black Swan, and several quality-of-life improvements, including Custom Gear batch enhancement, Artifact Auto-Dismantle, and updates to Recommended Skill Combos and Alliance Battle Training.
- During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, MARVEL Future Fight hosted an off-site fan experience where attendees could try the game's World Boss mode, battle Thanos using Spider-Man, and receive an exclusive redeem code for 550 Crystals and a commemorative postcard.
- MARVEL Future Fight is available now on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
- Plus, check out a recap of everything from Marvel Studios’ massive SDCC Hall H panel.
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