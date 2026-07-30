MARVEL Future Fight Swings Into Action With Spider-Man: Brand New Day Update

To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Netmarble has launched a content-packed update for MARVEL Future Fight.

What’s Happening:

MARVEL Future Fight has received a major update inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, introducing new character content, gameplay additions, and limited-time events tied to the film.

Spider-Man, Hulk, and Scorpion have all received new uniforms inspired by their appearances in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Scorpion can now advance to Tier-4, unlocking a new Striker Skill to further enhance his abilities in battle.

Whiplash and Ulysses Klaue can now Awaken and Transcend Potential, giving both characters access to powerful new Awakened Skills.

Players can take part in limited-time celebration events, including a 300 Crystal coupon, Welcome Back login rewards, missions, roulette, and a special Ranked Tournament offering additional in-game rewards.

The update also introduces a new Timeline Quest, the Legend+ World Boss Black Swan, and several quality-of-life improvements, including Custom Gear batch enhancement, Artifact Auto-Dismantle, and updates to Recommended Skill Combos and Alliance Battle Training.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, MARVEL Future Fight hosted an off-site fan experience where attendees could try the game's World Boss mode, battle Thanos using Spider-Man, and receive an exclusive redeem code for 550 Crystals and a commemorative postcard.

MARVEL Future Fight is available now on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Plus, check out a recap of everything from Marvel Studios’ massive SDCC Hall H panel.

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