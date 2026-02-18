Her Universe Disney Princess Athletic Dresses Collection Revealed
The latest activewear drop combines royal aesthetics with performance engineering, launching just in time for the Princess Half Marathon Weekend.
Her Universe is set to release line of Disney Princess athletic dresses, merging high-performance running gear and character bounding.
What's Happening:
- The collection features five distinct silhouettes, each engineering specific character design elements into functional activewear suitable for endurance sports or park days.
- Ariel - Ombre transition from lavender to seafoam teal, replicating the color blocking of Ariel’s seashells and tail. The bodice includes a ruched "shell" bust detail.
- Belle - This yellow outfit incorporates a central red rose accent and resembles the classic gown from the Beauty and the Beast dance scene.
- Snow White - This dress features a navy bodice with a high-contrast yellow skirt and integrates a red bow detail and "puff sleeve" accents.
- Tinker Bell - Features a vibrant lime green bodice with a scoop neckline adorned with pixie dust and a Tinker Bell silhouette.
- Cinderella - Resembles the classic blue gown from the ball scene.
- The collection launches online and likely at select Disney Parks retail locations on February 25.
- While official pricing is pending, previous Her Universe activewear dresses have retailed between $50-$65.
- Unlike costume pieces, these dresses typically feature built-in shorts with pockets (essential for phone/gel storage during marathons), 4-way stretch fabric, and reinforced stitching to withstand high-impact activity.
- The athleisure cut allows these pieces to transition from a 10K race directly to a brunch reservation at Lamplight Lounge without requiring a costume change.
