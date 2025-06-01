Heroes & Villains Introduce Star Wars Matching Outfit Collection Featuring Designs Inspired by Jedi, Rebels, and The Empire

These Button-down shirts and shirt dresses are perfect for every power couple and anyone who wants to twin with.a bestie!

Geek couture brand Heroes & Villains have long had love for the Star Wars universe. This spring, they’re expanding their Star Wars apparel line with the Matching Outfit collection that features button-down shirts and shirt dresses.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Fans looking to bring a bit more Star Wars to their lives will want to browse the latest arrivals at Heroes & Villains.

The premiere pop culture lifestyle brand, have launched a Matching Outfit collection consisting of Star Wars Button-Down Shirts and Shirt Dresses designed for couples, besties, or anyone who wants to coordinate with the Force.

Four prints make up the assortment and celebrate Jedi, Rebels, and the Empire. Comfort is key for this line which is crafted from a premium tencel-cotton blend.

The Button-Downs (MSRP: $68) features eye-catching patterns accented with wooden buttons and a woven jacquard Star Wars™ diamond patch on the sleeve.

For a bold matching moment or a stylish standalone look, the Shirt Dresses (MSRP: $90) feature the same prints along with added details like color-blocked accents, side patch pockets, and self-fabric belts for a flattering silhouette. Don’t worry, the signature Star Wars™ woven patch is here too, this time placed on the pocket for the perfect finishing touch.

Star Wars™Matching Outfit assortments are available for purchase at Heroes & Villains

About Heroes & Villains

Heroes & Villains exist for the collector; their loyalty lies with the story.

A timeless and authentic approach to wearable lifestyle gear for those who expect more from the story. Heroes & Villains work with some of the most celebrated storytellers in modern history and work to serve the audience.

Product collections feature officially licensed merchandise from Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Dungeons & Dragons, and much more.

More Star Wars Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!