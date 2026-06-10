Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug Coming to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Fans of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Walt Disney World's Fort Wilderness Resort are going to want to return to the popular family dinner show next week to grab the new collectible mug that will be available at the experience.

What's happening:

A new Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug is coming to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World on Monday, June 15 .

. The mug will be available with guests' choice of alcoholic beverage, while supplies last.

A price has not yet been listed for the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug.

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