Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug Coming to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Enjoy the dinner show and take home a souvenir.

Fans of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Walt Disney World's Fort Wilderness Resort are going to want to return to the popular family dinner show next week to grab the new collectible mug that will be available at the experience.

What's happening:

  • A new Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug is coming to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World on Monday, June 15.
  • The mug will be available with guests' choice of alcoholic beverage, while supplies last.
  • A price has not yet been listed for the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug.

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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