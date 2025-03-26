Limited Edition Goofy Easter 2025 Pin Now Available at Disney Store

This is a perfect collector's item with only 1,500 made.

Goofy prepares for an exciting egg hunt in this exclusive pin-on-pin design, featuring a Happy Easter 2025 banner. This pin is the perfect addition to a Disney pin trader's collection and is now available at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

This limited edition Goofy Easter 2025 pin is capped at 1,500 pieces and showcases a charming enameled cloisonné design with a golden finish.

It includes a Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp and Mickey icon pinbacks, making it an ideal gift for Easter baskets.

Presented on a Disney Pins card, this pin also celebrates 25 years of Disney Pin Trading.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Goofy Easter 2025

More on Disney Store: