Limited Edition Goofy Easter 2025 Pin Now Available at Disney Store
This is a perfect collector's item with only 1,500 made.
Goofy prepares for an exciting egg hunt in this exclusive pin-on-pin design, featuring a Happy Easter 2025 banner. This pin is the perfect addition to a Disney pin trader's collection and is now available at Disney Store.
What's Happening:
- This limited edition Goofy Easter 2025 pin is capped at 1,500 pieces and showcases a charming enameled cloisonné design with a golden finish.
- It includes a Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp and Mickey icon pinbacks, making it an ideal gift for Easter baskets.
- Presented on a Disney Pins card, this pin also celebrates 25 years of Disney Pin Trading.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
More on Disney Store:
- Goofy and Pluto Get the Big Face Tote Treatment at Disney Store
- Disney X Lululemon Styles Are Back In Stock at Disney Store
- RSVLTS "A Goofy Movie" 30th Anniversary Collection Comes to Disney Store with Exclusive Colorway and More
- Snow White Limited Edition Doll is The Latest High End Collectible to Debut at Disney Store
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com