Limited Edition Goofy Easter 2025 Pin Now Available at Disney Store

This is a perfect collector's item with only 1,500 made.
Goofy prepares for an exciting egg hunt in this exclusive pin-on-pin design, featuring a Happy Easter 2025 banner. This pin is the perfect addition to a Disney pin trader's collection and is now available at Disney Store.

  • This limited edition Goofy Easter 2025 pin is capped at 1,500 pieces and showcases a charming enameled cloisonné design with a golden finish.
  • It includes a Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp and Mickey icon pinbacks, making it an ideal gift for Easter baskets.
  • Presented on a Disney Pins card, this pin also celebrates 25 years of Disney Pin Trading.

