Ten Rings, Two Figures, One Awesome Marvel Set from Hasbro

The Amazon-exclusive set brings a classic comic book rivalry to life with premium articulation and a dozen accessories.

Marvel Legends collectors, get ready to clear some shelf space! Hasbro has just revealed a brand-new, highly anticipated 2-pack that pits the Armored Avenger against his archnemesis in their classic comic book forms.

What’s Happening:

The Hasbro Marvel Legends Series is adding a legendary comic book showdown to its lineup, perfect for fans of the Invincible Iron Man.

The Marvel Legends Series Iron Man (Extremis) and Marvel’s Mandarin 2-Pack collectible set features two 6-inch scale figures detailed to look like their appearances in Marvel's Iron Man comics.

Both figures are fully articulated with a premium design, including poseable heads, arms, and legs.

The set will have an approximate retail price of $49.99. Pre-orders begin tomorrow, August 19, at 1 PM ET exclusively on Amazon. The figures are expected to be available in Fall 2025.

This action figure set comes loaded with 12 accessories to create the perfect display. Iron Man (Extremis) includes an alternate helmeted head, two alternate hands, and repulsor blast effects. Marvel’s Mandarin includes an alternate head, four alternate hands, and two powerful ring energy effects.



A Closer Look at the Figures

Iron Man (Extremis): This figure showcases one of Iron Man's most advanced and popular armors. The sleek, modern design from the "Extremis" storyline is a fan favorite, and the inclusion of an alternate helmeted head and repulsor blasts allows for dynamic action poses.

Marvel's Mandarin: The Mandarin is presented in his formidable comic book attire, a stark contrast to any live-action interpretations. This figure puts the focus on his Ten Rings of Power, with two energy effect accessories that allow fans to pose him wielding his signature alien technology against his greatest foe.

About the 'Extremis' Storyline: A Turning Point for Iron Man

The "Extremis" storyline, which this Iron Man figure is based on, is one of the most influential arcs in the character's modern history that ran in Iron Man (vol. 4) from 2005 to 2006. It was written by acclaimed author Warren Ellis with groundbreaking, photorealistic art by Adi Granov.

The story revolves around a dangerous techno-organic virus, "Extremis," created by the military. After being critically injured in a battle with an Extremis-enhanced foe, Tony Stark is forced to inject a modified version of the virus into his own nervous system to survive.

The virus completely redefined Stark's abilities. It allowed him to store the inner layers of the Iron Man suit within the hollows of his bones, controlling the armor and other technologies with his mind. He became a living weapon, blurring the line between man and machine more than ever before.

The concepts and, most notably, Adi Granov's armor design from "Extremis" became the primary inspiration for the 2008 film Iron Man, which launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The plot of the storyline itself was later adapted as the central conflict in the 2013 film Iron Man 3.

More Marvel NEWS: