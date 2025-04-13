Mickey Mouse Sunglasses Appear at Disneyland Paris

The newer design reminds us of Tokyo Disneyland's much loved merchandise.

Disneyland Paris is upping its merchandise game with these new Mickey-shaped sunglasses that are popping up across the resort.

Available in black and brown, both pairs of these adult sunglasses provided 100% UVA-UVB sun protection, all the while adding a bit of Disney flair to your style.

It seems that the Tokyo Disneyland array of merchandise is slowly seeping into the merchandise locations of parks worldwide, with more inventive and unique designs and accessories appearing.

The sunglasses run for 25€ at locations across the Disneyland Paris Resort.

