New "Always Dreaming by Disney" Jewelry Collection Releases at Disneyland

The collection includes sweet doses of Disney sparkle that won't ruin your bank account.

A new jewelry collection entitled “Always Dreaming by Disney" has appeared at the Disneyland Resort.

The jewelry is all in gold and joins the other items that tend to be on spinning racks at various merchandise locations. (i.e. these items won’t break the bank)

Included so far are sets of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets all featuring a light touch of Disney to add to any ensemble.

As of now, hooped earring sets and necklaces with multiple charms run for $29.99, while the smaller earring sets and single charmed necklaces run for $26.99.

Disney iconography is visible on all the pieces, whether it be from the films (like the below homage to The Little Mermaid) or the parks (like the classic Disneyland ‘D’ above).

These sweet Snow White and Sleeping Beauty pieces even manage to include direct quotes from the film on the items.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if more items in the “Always Dreaming by Disney" collection are released and when they make their way to Walt Disney World.

