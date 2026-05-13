Whittled Wonders: New Funko POP! Figures from Hundred Acre Wood Arrive This Summer

Three adorable new Winnie the Pooh Funko POP! figures, done in a unique style, are set for release this August.

Three, unique new whittled deco Funko POP! figures direct from the Hundred Acre Wood are set to arrive this summer.

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What's Happening:

Three iconic characters from Winnie the Pooh, including Pooh himself, Tigger and Eeyore, are getting a unique Funko POP! treatment.

The trio will be represented in what's called a "whittled deco" figure that gives the figures a wooden look, while still being made of the usual plastic material.

Up first is, of course, the willy nilly silly old bear himself, Winnie the Pooh.

I'm Tigger – come bounce with me!

Don't get too down in the dumps with the final figure, depicting the ever-gloomy Eeyore.

Each Funko POP! is currently available to pre-order from Amazon at a price of $14.99, ahead of their release on August 24, 2026.

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