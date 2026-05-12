Stylish and Functional: Her Universe Launches More New Athletic Dresses on Disney Store Tomorrow

Another collection of athletic dresses from Her Universe is set to hit Disney Store on May 13.

A new collection of fashionable Disney athletic dresses from Her Universe is coming to Disney Store tomorrow.

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What's Happening:

Following a collection of Disney Princess-inspired athletic dresses that was released in February, another new set of Her Universe athletic dresses inspired by Disney is on its way.

Set for release on Wednesday, May 13, the new collection features: a checkered design with Mickey Mouse heads a red dress with a different Mickey design a red checkered design featuring Remy from Ratatouille a bright blue design with various Princess-related icons



The collection will be available online at the Her Universe Disney Store portal and likely at select Disney Parks retail locations.

If anything like the previous collection, online pricing will range from $49.99-$69.99. This is slightly more than previous Her Universe activewear dresses, which retailed up to $65.

Unlike costume pieces, these dresses typically feature built-in shorts with pockets (essential for phone/gel storage during marathons), 4-way stretch fabric, and reinforced stitching to withstand high-impact activity.

The athleisure cut allows these pieces to transition from a 10K race directly to a brunch reservation at Lamplight Lounge without requiring a costume change.

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