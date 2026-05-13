"Now This is Podracing!" New Sport-Style Apparel for Adults Coming Soon to Disney Store

If you've ever imagined yourself racing in the Boonta Eve Classic, this is the collection for you!

Even with Star Wars Day behind us, Disney Store is continuing to drop new collections inspired by a galaxy far, far away. The next collection revealed includes a lineup of apparel inspired by the sport of Podracing!

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What’s Happening:

A brand-new Star Wars Podracing collection is set to arrive on Disney Store in just two days, on Friday, May 15.

The franchise first introduced audiences to the sport in The Phantom Menace when a young Anakin Skywalker competed in the Boonta Eve Classic.

The Tattooine event is featured on Retro Moto shirt or zip jacket that has racing logos, icons, and branding that blends all things Star Wars with modern-day sports styles.

Stepping away from Podracing, there's also a new sweater in a similar style featuring an X-Wing Starfigher.

Once again, the Star Wars Podracing collection arrives on Disney Store on May 15, with prices ranging from $39.99-$99.99.

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More New Disney Merchandise:

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