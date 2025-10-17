What's This? A Glow-in-the-Dark "Nightmare Before Christmas" Vinyl Available for Pre-Order

The beloved soundtrack is getting a spooky, luminous new pressing.

The Pumpkin King is ready to glow up your turntable with a stunning new glow-in-the-dark vinyl. Presenting a special 2LP vinyl pressing of Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

A new 2LP vinyl pressing of The Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack

This special edition features a unique glow-in-the-dark vinyl..

The set is priced at $37.99 and has an expected ship date of December 17, 2025.

Please Note: This is a pre-order item. The distributor notes that if you’d like to receive other items in your cart sooner, you should place an additional, separate order.

Full Track Listing:

Disc 1 / Side 1:

1) Overture (The Nightmare Before Christmas) - Performed by Danny Elfman

2) Opening (The Nightmare Before Christmas) - Performed by Patrick Stewart

3) This Is Halloween - Performed by The Citizens of Halloween

4) Jack's Lament - Performed by Danny Elfman

5) Doctor Finklestein / In The Forest - Performed by Danny Elfman

6) What's This? - Performed by Danny Elfman

7) Town Meeting Song - Performed by Danny Elfman and Cast - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Side 2:

1) Jack and Sally Montage - Performed by Danny Elfman

2) Jack's Obsession - Performed by Danny Elfman and Cast - The Nightmare Before Christmas

3) Kidnap the Sandy Claws - Performed by Paul Reubens and Catherine O'Hara and Danny Elfman

4) Making Christmas - Performed by The Citizens of Halloween and Danny Elfman

Disc 2 / Side 1:

1) Nabbed - Performed by Danny Elfman

2) Oogie Boogie's Song - Performed by Ed Ivory and Ken Page

3) Sally's Song - Performed by Catherine O'Hara

4) Christmas Eve Montage - Performed by Danny Elfman

5) Poor Jack - Performed by Danny Elfman

Side 2:

1) To The Rescue - Performed by Danny Elfman

2) Finale / Reprise - Performed by Catherine O'Hara and The Citizens of Halloween and Danny Elfman

3) Closing - Performed by Patrick Stewart

4) End Title - Performed by Danny Elfman

A Soundtrack Assembled with Frog's Breath and Worm's Wort

The music of The Nightmare Before Christmas

is as iconic as its stop-motion animation, thanks to the genius of composer Danny Elfman. Danny Elfman not only composed the score and wrote the ten original songs, but he also provided the singing voice for the main character, Jack Skellington.

In a highly unusual process, Tim Burton provided Elfman with story points, poems, and drawings, and Elfman wrote the songs before a screenplay was ever completed. The script was then written around the finished musical numbers.

Upon its release in 1993, the film was only a modest box office success. It was through home video sales and yearly holiday re-releases that it achieved its massive cult following and became a pop culture phenomenon.

The soundtrack has inspired numerous tribute albums, with artists like Fall Out Boy ("What's This?"), Marilyn Manson ("This Is Halloween"), and Fiona Apple ("Sally's Song") covering the film's iconic tracks on the 2008 album Nightmare Revisited.

