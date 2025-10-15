Disney Legend Christina Aguilera Announces Dazzling New Christmas Special from Paris

The former Mouseketeer celebrates the 25th anniversary of her holiday album with a spectacular new concert film.

Disney Legend Christina Aguilera is giving fans a spectacular new way to celebrate the holidays with the announcement of Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris, a dazzling new concert film experience!

Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris is a new concert film celebrating the 25th anniversary of the global superstar’s beloved holiday album, My Kind of Christmas.

The special was filmed in Paris before an intimate audience of 250 guests on a winter-garden terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower, which is fashioned into a shimmering Christmas tree for the event.

The film is directed by Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, known for his work on other major concert films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Aguilera will perform holiday classics and career-defining hits. The film will also feature documentary scenes shot around Paris, dreamlike interludes where she discusses her journey, and a bold cabaret sequence filmed inside the legendary Crazy Horse.

The special is described as a film where Christina contemplates love, motherhood, reinvention, and the artistry that has defined her journey, offering a unique and personal holiday vision.

Shot with a “sumptuous vintage-lens glow", the film captures the magic of Paris and culminates in a “snow-kissed finale" beneath the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

About Disney Legend Christina Aguilera

Long before she was a global pop icon, Christina Aguilera began her career with Disney.

In 1993, Aguilera joined the cast of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club for its sixth season, performing alongside future stars like Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Keri Russell.

Her big break came in 1998 when she was chosen to sing the pop version of Reflection for Disney's animated classic, Mulan. The song's success helped launch her debut album and catapulted her to stardom.

In 2019, her incredible contributions to the company's legacy were officially recognized when she was inducted as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo, cementing her place in Disney history.

