Photos: New "Fun in the Sun" Merchandise Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

The new collection celebrates the summer with the fab six all relaxing in innertubes.

It’s time to have some fun in the sun with Disney’s newest merchandise line.

We caught these items at Big Top Gifts in Storybook Circus at the Magic Kingdom, but we can expect them to appear across property soon enough.

This reusable lunch box/cooler runs for $39.99 and features the characters in innertubes, which is the design of choice for the collection.

Thus lightweight throw is $69.99.

The keychain is $12.99 while the magnet is 14.99.

My personal favorite items in the collection are the Mickey Mouse shaped beach balls, with the wine stopper priced at $19.99 and the pillow for $39.99.

Need a blanket for a beach day, water park trip, or outdoor picnic? This summer time necessity is a great addition to your travel pack.

We also dig this glowing Mickey orb light, running for $34.99.

If you’re looking for some kitchenware, this set of Mickey plates go for $39.99, while these totally tubular shot glasses can be purchased for $34.99.

Both of these Spirit Jersey-like shirts are UPF 50+ certified, allowing your body to breathe while still protecting from the sun. The adult sizes and youth sizes run for $69.99 and $49.99, respectively.

Finally, it’s time to sun, surf, and repeat this summer with this reusable cup for $27.99.

This collection is now available at the Walt Disney World Resort.

