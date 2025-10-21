Spider-Man Teams Up with the NBA and Macy's for a Marvel-ous New Collection of Apparel and Merchandise

Your friendly neighborhood superhero adorns these very fun new items.

Send up the Spider-Signal! Marvel’s famous wall-crawler has teamed up with the National Basketball Association and Macy’s department store for a new collection of Spider-Man merchandise and apparel.

What’s happening:

Macy’s has introduced a new collection inspired by Spider-Man and the NBA.

The collection includes adult apparel, children’s apparel, accessories, and home decor, and is available now.

Also don’t forget to tune in on Thursday, November 22nd to catch the Spider-Man balloon in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

More Spider-Man News: