Spider-Man Teams Up with the NBA and Macy's for a Marvel-ous New Collection of Apparel and Merchandise
Your friendly neighborhood superhero adorns these very fun new items.
Send up the Spider-Signal! Marvel’s famous wall-crawler has teamed up with the National Basketball Association and Macy’s department store for a new collection of Spider-Man merchandise and apparel.
What’s happening:
- Macy’s has introduced a new collection inspired by Spider-Man and the NBA.
- The collection includes adult apparel, children’s apparel, accessories, and home decor, and is available now.
- The NYC Spider-Man Long-Sleeve Jersey sells for $59.
- The Detachable Sleeve Color blocked Spider-Man Jacket sells for $169.
- The Spider-Man Color blocked Track Jacket and Pants set sells for $99.
- The Spider-Man 62 Short-Sleeve Jersey sells for $49.
- The Spider-Man City Fleece Sweatshirt sells for $59.
- The Spider-Man Baller Mesh Shorts sell for $39.
- The kids’ Spider-Man Swings T-Shirt sells for $29.
- The Spider-Man Snap-Back Cap sells for $29, while the Spider-Man Backpack sells for $84.
- The Spider-Man Knit Socks sell for $40.
- The Spider-Man Duffel Bag sells for $99.99.
- The Spider-Man NBA Pillows sell for $29.99.
- The 26-Oz. Spider-Man Water Bottle sells for $44.99.
- The Mounted Color-Changing LED Light Laser-Cut Spider-Man Wall Sign sells for $69.99.
- Also don’t forget to tune in on Thursday, November 22nd to catch the Spider-Man balloon in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
More Spider-Man News:
- The vintage Spider-Man MEGO action figure set has returned to Disney Store.
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will arrive on Disney+ next year.
- Check out Alex’s recap of the Spider-Man comics panel at NYCC 2025.
- Spider-Man and Venom are also getting a new crossover from Marvel Comics.
- The 2025 Holiday Spider-Bot from Disney Store comes complete with its own holiday sweater design.