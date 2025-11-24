You Should "Go Running and Racing and Dancing and Chasing" Your Way to Disney Store for "Tangled" 15th Anniversary Merchandise

Her Universe, Dooney & Bourke, and Disney Store Japan have the perfect items for your tower...or your next adventure to the Snuggly Ducking!

If you've ever pondered "when will my life begin," you probably would be best friends with Rapunzel from Tangled! It's been a while since that song first played on the big screen and 2025 is the year that Tangled turns 15! Disney Store is commemorating this milestone with new merchandise from Her Universe, Dooney & Bourke, Disney Store Japan and more

What’s Happening:

We can hardly believe it, but Tangled is turning 15 today! Best. Day. Ever! You can't have such a big anniversary take place without some way to mark the occasion, and over at Disney Store, they've opted to introduce new merchandise collections from fan-favorite brands Her Universe and Dooney & Bourke.

Disney Store Japan is getting in on the fun, too, with a wave of Urupocha Chan plush pals that are making their stateside debut.

Oh, and coming at 8 a.m. PT is the 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll, representing Rapunzel in an elevated version of her purple dress, and her hair in a lovely rope braid.

Tangled 15th anniversary merchandise collections are available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $16.99-$159.99.

Her Universe - Tangled Collection

Rapunzel Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe – Tangled 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

Tangled Sequin Jersey for Women by Her Universe – 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

Tangled Cable-Knit Sweater for Women by Her Universe – 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

Dooney & Bourke - Tangled Bags and Accessories

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – 15th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store

Tangled Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 15th Anniversary – Exclusive | Disney Store

Urupocha Chan Plush - Rapunzel, Flynn, Pascal, and Maximus

Rapunzel Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Flynn Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Pascal Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 3 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Maximus Urupocha-Chan Plush – Tangled – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

More Tangled Merchandise

Rapunzel Plush Doll – Tangled 15th Anniversary – 16'' | Disney Store

Rapunzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Tangled 15th Anniversary | Disney Store

15 Years of Tangled!:

Happy Anniversary, Tangled! Join in the celebration of the beloved movie that features a young girl gaining confidence in herself while discovering the vast world that exists beyond her tower! Check these out:

