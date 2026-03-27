It's One Heck of a Shirt: Taylor Swift-Inspired "Florida!!!" Shirt Comes to Disney Store
If you're looking for it in store, you'll find it in the Tortured Poet's Department.
A new shirt that is seemingly inspired by one of Taylor Swift's recent hit songs is coming soon to Disney Store.
What's Happening:
- In 2024, Taylor Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department, which included the song "Florida!!!"
- The song features a moment where Taylor shouts out the word "Florida!!!" – and that particular moment has become somewhat of a viral sound on social media platforms to showcase sights from the state, including Walt Disney World.
- So naturally, Walt Disney World has gotten in on the act with a new shirt that says "Florida!!!" with the Walt Disney World logo, alongside all four park icons.
- While the shirt is already available to purchase in stores throughout Walt Disney World, it will soon be available online as well.
- The shirt will be available on DisneyStore.com beginning Monday, March 30.
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If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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