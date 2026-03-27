It's One Heck of a Shirt: Taylor Swift-Inspired "Florida!!!" Shirt Comes to Disney Store

A new shirt that is seemingly inspired by one of Taylor Swift's recent hit songs is coming soon to Disney Store.

What's Happening:

In 2024, Taylor Swift released her album The Tortured Poets Department, which included the song "Florida!!!"

The song features a moment where Taylor shouts out the word "Florida!!!" – and that particular moment has become somewhat of a viral sound on social media platforms to showcase sights from the state, including Walt Disney World .

So naturally, Walt Disney World has gotten in on the act with a new shirt that says "Florida!!!" with the Walt Disney World logo, alongside all four park icons.

While the shirt is already available to purchase in stores throughout Walt Disney World, it will soon be available online as well.