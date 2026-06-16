The World is Topsy-Turvy! Spirit Jersey Celebrates 30 Years of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Oh, and there's also a Djali plush to mark this special anniversary!

30 years ago, Victor Hugo’s novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame was given the Disney treatment and a whole new generation of Disney fans were introduced to the beloved classic. Now, in honor of the animated film and its milestone anniversary, Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with an exclusive Spirit Jersey.





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What’s Happening:

Another animated classic is about to reach a major milestone: The Hunchback of Notre Dame. With 2026 marking the 30th anniversary of the film, Disney Store has teamed up with Spirit Jersey for a new exclusive shirt designed just for fans.

Disney Store and Spirit Jersey have had the best collaborations this year as they celebrate anniversaries for Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Atlantis, Cars, High School Musical, and now The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The Hunchback design features an ombre effect from golden yellow at the top to sunset orange, and finally bright red along the bottom. On the back of the shirt, it reads “One Day, Out There” in the upper and middle back, surrounded by festive confetti. Below the quote is a graphic of Quasimodo and Esmeralda swinging on a rope.

The front of the jersey has the name of the film placed in the middle of the shirt with gargoyles Victor, Hugo, and Laverne , in a celebratory mood.

, in a celebratory mood. Fans can complete their look with a cute Djali plush from the vault collection. This charming goat and sidekick to Esmeralda is a trusty companion and would love a spot in your personal collection!

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey is available exclusively at Disney Store and sells for $79.99.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Djali Plush – The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary – Disney Vault – 11'' | Disney Store

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