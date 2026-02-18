Vera Bradley Goes Back to the Hundred Acre Wood with New Collection

The new 18-piece collaboration brings the whimsical charm of the Hundred Acre Wood to iconic quilted designs.
Vera Bradley has announced a brand new 18-piece collection that combines the brand’s iconic colorful patterns with the timeless appeal of Winnie the Pooh and his pals!

What’s Happening:

  • The latest collaboration between Vera Bradley and Disney celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Winnie the Pooh with a variety of character and springtime patterns.
  • This release part of the 100th anniversary celebration for the "silly old bear," whose literary debut occurred nearly a century ago.
  • Winnie the Pooh was one of Vera Bradley’s very first Disney collaborations back in 1990.
  • The 18-piece set includes the Becker Camera Bag Crossbody, Large Original Duffel, Hathaway Tote, and the Miramar Weekender.
  • Beyond large bags, the collection features home goods like throw blankets, tech accessories, and unique charms like the Honey Pot Cosmetic bag.
  • Items will be available on February 19.

Miramar Weekender $185


Original Vera Tote $180

Bancroft Backpack $165

Hathaway Tote $150

Large Original Duffel $145

Becker Camera Bag Crossbody $110

Disney Turnlock Wallet $100

Original Zip Hipster $100


Lorman Sling Backpack $85

Plush Throw Blanket $75

Honey Pot Cosmetic $65

Small Pouch $30

Zip Earbud Bag Charm $30

Winnie the Pooh Bag Charm $25

Zip ID Case $25

A Centennial for the Bear of Very Little Brain

  • 2026 marks a massive milestone for the entire Winnie the Pooh franchise.
  • Though Walt Disney’s first featurette, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, debuted in 1966, the character’s history dates back to A.A. Milne’s first collection of stories published in 1926.
  • We previously covered the Disney Dress Shop collection for the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.

