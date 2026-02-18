Vera Bradley Goes Back to the Hundred Acre Wood with New Collection

The new 18-piece collaboration brings the whimsical charm of the Hundred Acre Wood to iconic quilted designs.

Vera Bradley has announced a brand new 18-piece collection that combines the brand’s iconic colorful patterns with the timeless appeal of Winnie the Pooh and his pals!

What’s Happening:

The latest collaboration between Vera Bradley and Disney celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Winnie the Pooh with a variety of character and springtime patterns.

This release part of the 100th anniversary celebration for the "silly old bear," whose literary debut occurred nearly a century ago.

Winnie the Pooh was one of Vera Bradley’s very first Disney collaborations back in 1990.

The 18-piece set includes the Becker Camera Bag Crossbody, Large Original Duffel, Hathaway Tote, and the Miramar Weekender.

Beyond large bags, the collection features home goods like throw blankets, tech accessories, and unique charms like the Honey Pot Cosmetic bag.

Items will be available on February 19.

Miramar Weekender $185



Original Vera Tote $180



Bancroft Backpack $165

Hathaway Tote $150

Large Original Duffel $145

Becker Camera Bag Crossbody $110

Disney Turnlock Wallet $100

Original Zip Hipster $100



Lorman Sling Backpack $85

Plush Throw Blanket $75



Honey Pot Cosmetic $65

Small Pouch $30

Zip Earbud Bag Charm $30

Winnie the Pooh Bag Charm $25

Zip ID Case $25

A Centennial for the Bear of Very Little Brain

2026 marks a massive milestone for the entire Winnie the Pooh franchise.

Though Walt Disney’s first featurette, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, debuted in 1966, the character’s history dates back to A.A. Milne’s first collection of stories published in 1926.

We previously covered the Disney Dress Shop collection for the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.

