Walt Disney World Golf Adds New Apparel to Online Merchandise Catalog
Character-inspired tees, polos and quarter-zips join the Walt Disney World Golf merchandise lineup.
Disney fans can bring a little magic to the golf course with new apparel added to the Walt Disney World Golf merchandise catalog.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Golf recently announced a new selection of apparel items that are now available through their online merchandise catalog.
- The latest additions include T-shirts, polos and quarter-zip pullovers, with options for adults and junior golfers.
- Fans can browse photos, styles and prices in the catalog on the Walt Disney World Golf merchandise page, then submit the inquiry form on that page to connect with a merchandiser.
- There is a $50 minimum purchase for shipped merchandise, and shipping charges apply. Orders ship via USPS to the lower 48 states only, and only items shown in the catalog are available for shipping.
- Here's what's new:
- Colosseum T-shirts: Featuring Disney character-inspired logos and stylized imagery, these cotton-polyester blend tees are available in men’s and women’s sizes S–2XL and junior sizes XS–XL.
- Men’s Tourney polos: These moisture-wicking polyester shirts have UPF 50+ sun protection and character-inspired embroidery on the left chest. They come in sizes S–3XL.
- Men’s Tourney quarter-zips: Featuring an embroidered Disney “D” and golf tee logo, these moisture-wicking pullovers are made from a polyester-spandex blend with UPF 50+ sun protection. Sizes range from S–3XL.
More Walt Disney World News:
- See what festive decor and entertainment await visitors to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- While the holidays may be among us at EPCOT, if you're looking for merchandise, there's slim pickins this year.
- Three holiday classics now add a festive flair to the mixtape at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Billie from Disney's Hexed has begun meeting guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
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