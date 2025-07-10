Walt Disney's Trains: New Book Reveals 200+ Artifacts of His Lifelong Railroad Love
A fantastic new book and an exclusive author event at The Walt Disney Family Museum promise to take you on a captivating journey through Walt's enduring passion for the rails.
All aboard! A new book exploring Walt Disney's lifelong passion for trains is set to be released, and The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California, has announced a special author event to celebrate its launch.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney's Trains: A Grand Circle Tour Through His Life and Legacy reveals an endearing aspect of Walt Disney's life—his deep love for steam trains. It explores how this passion manifested from his miniature Lilly Belle locomotive to the iconic Monorail at Walt Disney World Resort and beyond.
- This book builds upon the highly successful 2014 exhibition, All Aboard: A Celebration of Walt’s Trains, which was one of the best-attended exhibitions in the museum's 15-year history.
- Member exclusive pre-sale for the book (in-person) runs from July 17–31.
- Public exclusive pre-sale for the book (in-person or online) runs from August 1–October 14.
- The book features over 200 artifacts, including rare sketches, models, and firsthand accounts, some of which are publicly unveiled for the first time.
- A special event will take place on Thursday, August 21 at 5:30pm with author Michael Campbell.
Walt Disney and Trains:
- In 1950, Walt built a 1/8-scale live steam railroad in the backyard of his Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles, named the Carolwood Pacific Railroad. He personally constructed a locomotive called the Lilly Belle, named after his wife, Lillian.
- Walt insisted that a train encircle Disneyland, which opened in 1955, as a central feature to immerse guests in the park’s magic.
- Walt incorporated his train obsession into his work, notably in early Mickey Mouse cartoons like Mickey's Choo-Choo (1929). Trains frequently appeared in Disney films, symbolizing adventure and progress, reflecting Walt’s lifelong admiration for rail travel.
