Explore Walt Disney's Hometown of Marceline, MO in the Latest Edition of "Laughing Place On Location"
Join Kyle as he explores the original Main Street, U.S.A.
The latest edition of Laughing Place’s weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us all the way to Marceline, MO for a trip through Walt Disney history with D23.
What’s Happening:
- In our web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Kyle takes a trip through Disney history in Marceline, MO, Walt Disney’s childhood home.
- The small town can be credited as the inspiration for Walt’s love of trains, the entirety of Main Street, U.S.A., and it even features its own Coke Corner.
- Joining D23 for an exploration through the history of Walt Disney’s life and relationship to his boyhood home, check out the magical touches found in every corner of Marceline, including the Midget Autopia attraction that Walt donated to the town and the Walt Disney Family Farm.
- Some of the places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Annecy Animation Festival
- The Most Magical Party of All at Hong Kong Disneyland
- Disneyland’s 70th Birthday
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com