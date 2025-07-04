Fourth of July with PhotoPass: Celebrate Independence Day with Special Photo Opportunities at Walt Disney World

The special Magic Shots are available now through July 6th.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World this Independence Day weekend can commemorate their visit with special 4th of July PhotoPass opportunities.

What’s Happening:

Disney PhotoPass has announced on Instagram.

From now through July 6th, guests visiting the resort can find special PhotoPass Magic Shots through Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The Fireworks photo op seen above can be found on Main Street, U.S.A, most photographers in EPCOT’s World Celebration, and on Hollywood Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Sparklers photo op can be found at all four theme parks, including by the Liberty Bell in Liberty Square, in the center of World Celebration Gardens, near the World Celebration DVC kiosk, and across from CommuniCore Hall near The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

The Balloons-themed photo op is also found in several places throughout the resort, including most PhotoPass spots facing Cinderella Castle, most locations in EPCOT outside of World Showcase, near the Hollywood Studios Arch and on Sunset Boulevard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and at the entrance of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The Mickey Mouse Lights photo op is only available near Mad Tea Party.

The Confetti effect can be applied to almost every PhotoPass photo, just make sure you ask your photographer for this Magic Shot.

The Light Painting can be found on the bridge between Liberty Square and Cinderella Castle.

Don’t miss out on these special opportunities to celebrate the 4th of July.

Speaking of Anniversaries:

Joffrey's Coffee, the official coffee of Walt Disney World, is celebrating 10 years since the opening of their flagship Disney Springs location.

In honor of the anniversary, the store is offering an exclusive Glitter Cupcake Cold Brew, which, as the name implies, glitters!

You can learn more about the special offering here.

