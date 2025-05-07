Photos: The Beak and Barrel Still Hidden by Construction Walls at Magic Kingdom

Today, Disney also revealed information about the new dining experience, including The Beak and Barrel name given to the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed location.

Founded by Captain Meridian “Merry" Goldwyn and her talking parrot Rummy, the renowned pirate rum runner will invite guests into the vibrant pirate tavern perfect for adventurers, rogues, and buccaneers of all ages.

The Beak and Barrel joins The Skipper Canteen as an attraction themed eating establishment in Adventureland. The latter provided a great plus in dining options for the world’s most visited theme park, which is known for having lackluster food. The Beak and Barrel will hopefully do the same.

In addition to themed dining rooms, characters, and swashbuckling snacks and beverages, the experience is set to include stories and songs that will fully immerse guests into Tortuga.

The experience, crafted by Disney Imagineering, was created to bridge a gap between the world seen in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean films and the Mark Davis aesthetic found throughout the attraction.

You can read more details on the upcoming experience here .

Expected to be incredibly popular, Disney announced today that parties will have a 45 minute time limit inside the tavern.