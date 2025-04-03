Photos: Class of 2025 Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

Grad Nites are almost back at the Disneyland Resort. For those getting ready to celebrate a hard earned graduation in 2025, Disney has launched a few products perfect for celebrating the achievement.

What’s Happening:

Over at World of Disney at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney

The products arrive just in time for the resort’s annual Grad Nite experience, which allows schools to celebrate their graduating classes with an exclusive evening at Disney California Adventure

In addition to extra time to experience the park’s world class attractions, Disney also offers special experiences like a silent disco.

The two new products include a shirt and the classic graduation cap fixed with Mickey ears. There is also a Minnie Ear graduation cap headband that you can see in the right side of the T-Shirt picture.

