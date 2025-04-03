Photos: Class of 2025 Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
Hey Alexa, play "The Graduation March."
Grad Nites are almost back at the Disneyland Resort. For those getting ready to celebrate a hard earned graduation in 2025, Disney has launched a few products perfect for celebrating the achievement.
What’s Happening:
- Over at World of Disney at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District, two new “Class of 2025" products have just been released.
- The products arrive just in time for the resort’s annual Grad Nite experience, which allows schools to celebrate their graduating classes with an exclusive evening at Disney California Adventure.
- In addition to extra time to experience the park’s world class attractions, Disney also offers special experiences like a silent disco.
- The two new products include a shirt and the classic graduation cap fixed with Mickey ears. There is also a Minnie Ear graduation cap headband that you can see in the right side of the T-Shirt picture.
- For those looking to celebrate their diploma with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
- Schools interested in Disneyland Resort Grad Nite can visit here to learn more information about the event.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com