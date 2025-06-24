Walt Disney Archives: A Virtual Journey Through 55 Years with D23

Get a complimentary look at Disney's preserved past, present, and future.

D23 is inviting Gold Members to embrace the magic of Disney’s historic archives in a new upcoming virtual event.

What’s Happening:

  • D23, Disney’s official fan club, has announced a brand new event in their D23 Gold Theater series exploring the history of The Walt Disney Company.
  • Titled, Walt Disney Archives 55th Anniversary Celebration, the virtual presentation will show off archival pieces celebrating Disney’s past and present.
  • Attendees will also get a peak at the future of what's on the horizon across the company.
  • The complimentary virtual viewing will highlight the celebration happening in Glendale, CA.
  • The presentation will include moments hosted by archivists, Disney Legends, and luminaries.
  • The lineup includes:
    • Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline.
    • Disney Legends Bill Farmer, Don Hahn, and Martha Blanding.
    • Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Kim Irvine.
    • Producer Justin Springer.
    • And more!
  • Amongst the showcase, fans can expect several exciting surprises.
  • The official live showing will air on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 6PM PT/ 9PM ET, with an encore presentation on Saturday, August 2 at 11AM PT/ 2PM ET.
  • You can learn more about the event here.

23 Years of D23:

  • The latest edition of D23 Inside Disney webseries, the Disney fan club celebrated 23 years by showing off 23 unique items from the Disney Archives.
  • The items showcase many different items from both Disney Parks and Disney’s wide catalog of content.
  • You can check out the full episode of D23 Inside Disney here.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
