Walt Disney Archives: A Virtual Journey Through 55 Years with D23
Get a complimentary look at Disney's preserved past, present, and future.
D23 is inviting Gold Members to embrace the magic of Disney’s historic archives in a new upcoming virtual event.
What’s Happening:
- D23, Disney’s official fan club, has announced a brand new event in their D23 Gold Theater series exploring the history of The Walt Disney Company.
- Titled, Walt Disney Archives 55th Anniversary Celebration, the virtual presentation will show off archival pieces celebrating Disney’s past and present.
- Attendees will also get a peak at the future of what's on the horizon across the company.
- The complimentary virtual viewing will highlight the celebration happening in Glendale, CA.
- The presentation will include moments hosted by archivists, Disney Legends, and luminaries.
- The lineup includes:
- Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline.
- Disney Legends Bill Farmer, Don Hahn, and Martha Blanding.
- Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Kim Irvine.
- Producer Justin Springer.
- And more!
- Amongst the showcase, fans can expect several exciting surprises.
- The official live showing will air on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 6PM PT/ 9PM ET, with an encore presentation on Saturday, August 2 at 11AM PT/ 2PM ET.
- You can learn more about the event here.
23 Years of D23:
- The latest edition of D23 Inside Disney webseries, the Disney fan club celebrated 23 years by showing off 23 unique items from the Disney Archives.
- The items showcase many different items from both Disney Parks and Disney’s wide catalog of content.
- You can check out the full episode of D23 Inside Disney here.
