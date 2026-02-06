New Popcorn Buckets at Disney California Adventure Celebrate the Park's 25th Anniversary and Valentine's Day

One of these is a Magic Key holder exclusive.

Two new popcorn buckets have arrived at Disney California Adventure – one of which celebrates the park's upcoming 25th anniversary.

What's Happening:

  • During a visit to Disney California Adventure yesterday, we spotted two new popcorn buckets – one celebrating the park's 25th birthday and the other perfect for Valentine's Day.
  • Magic Key holders can purchase this special Magic Key popcorn bucket celebrating California Adventure's milestone anniversary (while supplies last) for $15.25 and get $2.25 refills through February 24, 2026.
  • The bucket features Mickey and Minnie in their newly created anniversary costumes on the front, alongside the DCA 25th logo.

  • On the back, you'll find designs of many of the park's icons, such as Carthay Circle, the Pixar Pal-A-Round, and the Incredicoaster.

  • The second new popcorn bucket is perfect for both fans of Lilo & Stitch and lovebirds, as Stitch and Angel feature prominently on this heart-shaped bucket.

  • The Stitch and Angel Heart Bucket retails for $29.00, with popcorn included at time of purchase.

More DCA 25:

