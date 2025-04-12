Photos: Constructions Continues at Disneyland Paris' Discoveryland

This includes work on the Orbitron, which is set to reopen in June.

Construction is continuing over in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.

The Orbitron is under refurbishment, with no options to ride for guests. The attraction is set to reopen in June.

Elsewhere, walls surround Space Mountain for exterior work on the coaster, however, guests are still able to ride the attractions during this time.

Even though the entrance look might not be the best during this time, guests still have the opportunity to enjoy the attraction regardless.

