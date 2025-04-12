Photos: Construction Continues on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Paris

The work is set to revitalize the attraction to its 1992 glory.

Construction is continuing on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the connecting Frontierland areas at Disneyland Paris.

The initial closure occurred in January of this year, with the attraction set to reopen early this summer.

Part of the construction is to ensure the stability and practicality of all the wood within the attraction, making sure its sustainable for years to come.

Elsewhere, the refurbishment will include completely new landscaping and updated animals along the ride path, all ensuring that the attraction is back to its 1992 opening glory.

At the very least, the construction walls in the land include adorably themed walls, with Minnie and Mickey Mouse riding horseback through the great frontier.

Frontierland’s construction is set to be complete by the start of the park’s summer season.

